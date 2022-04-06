Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $1,444,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Black Hills by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

