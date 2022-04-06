Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

LLY stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,677. The stock has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,655 shares of company stock valued at $249,126,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

