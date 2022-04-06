Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

CTXR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,704. The company has a market capitalization of $259.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.41. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

