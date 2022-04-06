PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

PagerDuty stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 16,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,135. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

