Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $533.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

