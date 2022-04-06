EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,991. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.