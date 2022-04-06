The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.75 million. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $50.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $314.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $316.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $369.63 million, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $373.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

STKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

STKS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 67,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 334.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

