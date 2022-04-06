Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $79.35

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.35, but opened at $76.17. Ameresco shares last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.