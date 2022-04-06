iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 136,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,115,013 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

