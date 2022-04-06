Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. Latch shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 6,221 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on LTCH. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.
Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
