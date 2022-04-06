Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 174,869 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $18.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abcam by 120,639.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,551 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abcam by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abcam by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.