OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,539,616 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.49.

OPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

