Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,185,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,387 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $97,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 119,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

