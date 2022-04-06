Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $78.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,234 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $78,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,207. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

