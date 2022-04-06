Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 7,931 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Extra Space Storage worth $83,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.05. 4,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.14 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.