Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.05. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 1,866 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

