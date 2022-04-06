CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $35.05

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $33.60. CS Disco shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 1,280 shares changing hands.

LAW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 37,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,533 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CS Disco by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

