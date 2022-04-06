OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.52. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 12,274 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. On average, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 1,607,452 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,727 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.