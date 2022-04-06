Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down to $56.67

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.67, but opened at $53.39. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 597 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

