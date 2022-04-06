Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.04. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

