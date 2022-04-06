Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.04. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
