Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $31.10

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $31.79. Range Resources shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 9,354 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 120.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Range Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

