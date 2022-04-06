W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. Shares of W.R. Berkley have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to catastrophe loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

WRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. 1,394,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,502. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $67.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after acquiring an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 418,053 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

