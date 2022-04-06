UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.15. UP Fintech shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 33,257 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $821.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

