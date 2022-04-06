Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.84. Couchbase shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Couchbase by 17,270.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

