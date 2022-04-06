AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.47. AEye shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

