Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $65.59

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.59, but opened at $63.17. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 334 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.