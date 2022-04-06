Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 111,691 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.30% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 419,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,070. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

