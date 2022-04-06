Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $112,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 152.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 162,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $294.17 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

