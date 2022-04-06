Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $120.92 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,734 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of Electronic Arts worth $120,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,117 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $126.29. 33,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

