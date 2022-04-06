AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.50% of AGCO worth $130,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $136.74. 6,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,699. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

