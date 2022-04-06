CROAT (CROAT) Market Cap Hits $162,308.50

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $162,308.50 and $46.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 360.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,922,237 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.