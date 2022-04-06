BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTAI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

BTAI traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 141,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,113. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $578.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

