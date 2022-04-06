Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Steelcase by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

