Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Materion reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NYSE MTRN traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. 83,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,187. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,862,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Materion by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Materion by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

