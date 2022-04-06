$295.13 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will post sales of $295.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.96 million and the lowest is $277.30 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $284.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Astec Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after buying an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.