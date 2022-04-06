Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.93. 142,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.