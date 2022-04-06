Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,190 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Fortinet worth $143,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

FTNT traded down $10.29 on Wednesday, hitting $331.60. 9,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $187.51 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

