Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Lifted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 911,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

