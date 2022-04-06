Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Doma (DOMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Doma (NYSE: DOMA) recently:

4/5/2022 – Doma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. "

3/30/2022 – Doma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/23/2022 – Doma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2022 – Doma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2022 – Doma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/18/2022 – Doma had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOMA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 966,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

