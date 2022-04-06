Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 6,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 21.86% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

