Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $466.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

