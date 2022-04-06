4,200 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PRA Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,614. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

