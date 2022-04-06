SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,212,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,717,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.24. 4,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,446. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

