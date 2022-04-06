HoDooi Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

