Hyve Tops One Day Trading Volume of $470,972.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $470,972.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

