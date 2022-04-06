Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 5,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

