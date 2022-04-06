Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:GBX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 5,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.
GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
