Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.60.

PAYX traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.72. 25,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,431,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,518 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,403,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,582,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,078,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Paychex by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

