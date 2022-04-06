Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works traded as low as $44.77 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 84896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.