Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FYBR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $4,677,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.5% in the third quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,147,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 218,483 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.