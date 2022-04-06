$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.
FCCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 4,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,267. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.
About First Community
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
