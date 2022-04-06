$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

FCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 4,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,267. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

